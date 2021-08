HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Matthew May joins us with delicious recipes for bananas foster and -peach and fresh berry flambé.

Banana Foster:

3 ripe bananas, peeled and cut in half lengthwise and crosswise

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

2 TBLS. unsalted butter

3 TBLS. brown sugar

1 orange for zest and juice

1/4 cup dark rum

Dash of salt

For more visit www.matthewmay.org.