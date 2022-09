HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gordon Holley joins Coast Live to show off some of the locally-sourced offerings from Westside Produce & Provisions, including apples, peanuts, and even local wine selections ahead of Virginia Wine Month in October.

Westside Produce & Provisions

5015 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA

(757) 962-1961

westsideproduceandprovisions.com