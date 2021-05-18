Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Learning about a savings account for higher education expenses on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 17:18:23-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings account for higher education expenses. Earnings in 529 accounts grow free from state and federal taxes and are never taxed when used for qualified higher education expenses. Plus, Virginia residents may deduct contributions to 529 accounts – up to $4,000 per account per year from their Virginia state individual income taxes. Scott Ridgely joins us to explain how parents and students can get involved and benefit from this plan!

Presented by
Virginia529
Virginia529.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections