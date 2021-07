HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Filing for bankruptcy can be scary and intimidating, and most people would rather file a Chapter 7 than a Chapter 13 bankruptcy to make the process more simple. Steve Taylor from Alliance Legal Group shares the difference between these two types of bankruptcies and explains how a Chapter 13 bankruptcy may be more beneficial for certain individuals.

