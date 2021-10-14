Learning about the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of blindness in the United States for adults aged 50 and over and affects 11 million Americans – more than other conditions like Alzheimer's. In honor of World Sight Day on October 14, Dr. Rishi P. Singh of the Cleveland Clinic joins us to discuss the symptoms and risk factors for AMD, when to visit an eye doctor, tools to help reduce the risk of progression and more. Plus, we speak with Patricia Stoneman, a patient living with AMD.

For more information go to www.sightmatters.com.