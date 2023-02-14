Legendary baseball player Johnny Bench to speak at Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Will Driscoll, Executive Director of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and board member of the Chesapeake Sports Club, joins Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming 10th annual CSC Jamboree, a fundraising event that supports the Chesapeake Sports Club's mission to provide scholarships to student athletes excelling in sports from the city of Chesapeake.

10th Annual Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree

March 9, 2023

Chesapeake Conference Center

Keynote Speaker: Johnny Bench - Cincinnati Reds Catcher from 1967-1983, elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989

Tickets available at ChesapeakeSportsClub.com

