Legendary musician Alice Cooper on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Musician Alice Cooper, who recently released his twenty-eighth overall studio album, "Detroit Stories", named his album for his hometown and the Motor City that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success. To piggyback off the success of the album, Alice Cooper and Cooper Tires, united not just in name, but in a common passion for all things cars and music, teamed up to launch Driven to Perform – a nationwide garage band contest, to identify and mentor three garage bands, and then call on fans to cast their votes to crown the winner.

The winning band will have the opportunity of a lifetime to open for band Evanescence in a livestream performance on May 13, 2021, as a part of their current world tour. Visit www.driventoperformconcert.com for more information!