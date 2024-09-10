Legendary tattoo artists converge at new Virginia Beach convention on Coast Live

Seven Cities Tattoo Invitational Co-Founders Michael Vasquez and Bobby Johnson join Coast Live ahead of the inaugural convention to discuss how the event will capture the unique artistic identity of Virginia Beach and the broader Hampton Roads area.

This is the first annual Seven Cities Tattoo Invitational, hosted at the Virginia Beach Convention Center September 13-15, featuring over 200 tattoo artists from around the world. Many of the artists at the event can be seen on past seasons of the popular series "Ink Master"—that's no coincidence, as co-founder Bobby Johnson was the winner of the show's 15th season.

On September 12th, the event organizers are hosting a charity art show at Seven Cities Tattoo Company, where several artists have donated art. The show is called “Respair,” which is a medieval word for “Hope after Despair,” and all the proceeds are being donated to The Safe House Project.

Seven Cities Tattoo Invitational

September 13th-15th

The Virginia Beach Convention Center

1000 19th St Hall d, Virginia Beach

www.sevencitiesinvitational.com

Paid for by the Seven Cities Tattoo Ivitational.