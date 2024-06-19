Lending expert shares tips for real estate and home improvements on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tommy Hines, Perfect Home Guy with Perfect Home Remedy, joins Coast Live to discuss some of the most common mistakes homeowners make when planning a home improvement project, starting with finding the right lender.

Are you interested in starting a project, but worried about your equity or high interest rates? According to Tommy, there are types of loans that can help folks get the work they want done, but those loans are often overlooked. Perfect Home Remedy connects you with the right resources to save you time and money.

Perfect Home Remedy is offering a Homeowner & Buyer Webinar on June 27 at noon, called "How to Renovate Homes At Purchase or After Even With No Equity."

Click here to register.

