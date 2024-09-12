Les Mis Actor has Local Connections on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— One of the world's most popular musicals, Les Misérables is now showing in Norfolk. Worldwide, Les Mis has been seen by more 130 million people in 53 countries, 438 cities and in 22 languages.

The musical tells the story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Actor, Juliette Redden is on tour with the show and stopped by Coast Live to chat about her journey from Cox High School to Broadway.

Les Misérables

Chrysler Hall

September 10 - 15, 2024

For more information:SevenVenues.com