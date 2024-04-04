Lessons in gardening with the Norfolk Extension Master Gardeners on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jammica Boone and Jessica Wang from the Norfolk Extension Master Gardeners join Chandler Nunnally to discuss how their non-profit educates and inspires people to practice environmentally sound gardening.

Do you enjoy gardening? Are you thinking about getting into a new hobby? The Norfolk Extension Master Gardeners are planning their annual spring plant sale, an opportunity to find new plants for your garden and speak with local experts about how to care for them.

The sale is happening Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12 at The Hermitage Museum and Gardens located at 7637 N. Shore Drive in Norfolk.

Visit www.nmgv.org/plant-sale for more information.

