HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Groovefest is a day long celebration with food vendors, music and more and it's coming to Langley Motor Speedway October 4th.

R&B group, Hi-Five will headline the music stage to make it one of the largest festivals in Virginia.

Donte Winfree and Personal Chef Luck stopped by Coast Live to chat with April Woodard about how a ticket to the celebration could also lead to a Couples Vacation in beautiful Jamaica.

GrooveFest!

Friday, October 4th

Langley Motor Speedway