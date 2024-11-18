"Let's Make a Deal" with Virginia Lottery on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Virginia Lottery has a new series of scratchers themed to “Lets Make Deal!"

April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally played some fun games along with Virginia Lottery’s John Hagerty to help Coast Live viewers win prizes, including Coast Live Swag, Norfolk Admirals tickets, and movie passes from Cinema Café.

Here’s your chance to win! Coast Live and the Virginia Lottery want to give you 20 chances to win a top prize of $100,000. To enter, go to WTKR.com/Contests.

Someone will win 20 scratchers each week, from now through December 5th.

Remember — you must be 18 and a Virginia resident to enter.

