WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New Town in Williamsburg has something for every taste, whether you're picking up a special item for yourself, grabbing summer clothes for the kids, or a chew toy for your pet! April Woodard took her dog Tink to her favorite place, The Nautical Dog, to check out some of the amazing shopping options.

Paid for by New Town Williamsburg

Learn more at NewTownWilliamsburg.com!