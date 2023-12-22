Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

"Life's Possibilities, Revealed" with Psychic Source on Coast Live

Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 13:46:50-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Psychic Source, celebrating its 35th anniversary next year, has over 250 psychic advisors available to provide live readings by phone, online chat and video call. Psychic advisor Angelica joins Coast Live to discuss the services provided by Psychic Source and performs a numerology reading for co-host Chandler Nunnally.

Psychic Source Introductory Offer:
$10 for a 20-Minute Reading.
Valid through January 1st, 2024 | Promo Code “Coast”

Paid for by Psychic Source
psychicsource.com
855-855-9500

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates