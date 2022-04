HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lifetime’s newest reality show, “Leave It To Geege,” sees Geege Taylor, a single mom and breast cancer survivor, on a mission to help other people on their journey of raising an autistic child. Geege chats with Coast Live about what it was like to open up her life to the whole world on TV, and how she feels her show is helping to change society's misconceptions about autism.

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, you can watch "Leave it to Geege" on MyLifetime.com now!