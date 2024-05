HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Little River Man lead vocalist Wayne Nelson joins Coast Live to discuss the band's decades-long history, and an upcoming concert on the Eastern Shore as part of ESVA Chamberfest.

Learn more about Little River Band at their website, reallittleriverband.com.

For tickets to Chamberfest at Cape Charles, visit esvachamber.org.

Feeling lucky? Coast Live is giving away two tickets to Chamberfest. To enter for your chance to win, click here.