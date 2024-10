Hampton Roads, Va.— October is Liver Awareness Month and it's time to focus on metabolic-dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease commonly known as Fatty Liver Disease. Often, FLD is connected to the consumption of alcohol, but other factors can lead to the disease like obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

April Woodard spoke with Dr. Glen M. Arluk about some of the risks and signs to look out for when dealing with Liver disease.

Presented by: Capital Digestive Care