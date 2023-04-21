Local act "Joe Gosman Band" performs two original songs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Local favorite "Joe Gosman Band" (Joe Gosman, Dean Howard, and Darrick Felter) performs two original songs on the Coast Live stage: "Empty Walls" and "Pray."

Catch Joe Gosman Band performing in Hampton Roads!



April 21 at 7 p.m. - 24th Street Stage, Virginia Beach

April 22 at 8 p.m. - County Grill

April 23 at 3 p.m. - Ocean View Pier

April 26 at 7 p.m. - Grain, Norfolk

April 28 at 8 p.m. - Redbones Raw Bar in Chesapeake

April 29 at 8 p.m. - Tapped Craft House

Keep up with Joe Gosman Band on social media at facebook.com/joegosmanband!

Find their music streaming on Spotify.