Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Local act "Joe Gosman Band" performs two original songs on Coast Live

Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 15:39:45-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Local favorite "Joe Gosman Band" (Joe Gosman, Dean Howard, and Darrick Felter) performs two original songs on the Coast Live stage: "Empty Walls" and "Pray."

Catch Joe Gosman Band performing in Hampton Roads!

  • April 21 at 7 p.m. - 24th Street Stage, Virginia Beach
  • April 22 at 8 p.m. - County Grill
  • April 23 at 3 p.m. - Ocean View Pier
  • April 26 at 7 p.m. - Grain, Norfolk
  • April 28 at 8 p.m. - Redbones Raw Bar in Chesapeake
  • April 29 at 8 p.m. - Tapped Craft House

Keep up with Joe Gosman Band on social media at facebook.com/joegosmanband!

Find their music streaming on Spotify.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV