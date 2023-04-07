Watch Now
Local act "Stacie Stephens and Ever After" performs on Coast LIve

Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 14:36:40-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Popular local act "Stacie Stephens and Ever After" joins Coast Live two perform two original songs, "Pure as Rain" and "Sun and Moon."

Catch Ever After performing at these local spots:

  • April 7: Lockside Bar & Grill
  • April 14: Redbones Raw Bar
  • April 15: Beach Barracuda's
  • April 19: Big Woody's Great Bridge
  • April 22: Bayside Harley Davidson
  • April 26: Mulligan's (OBX)
  • May 20: Neptune's Spring Wine Festival

Keep up with Ever After online at everafterliveva.com!
Facebook: facebook.com/everafterlive
Instagram: instagram.com/everafterlive

