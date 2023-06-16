Local act "The Storyweavers" performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sheela Fortner, Amy Ferebee and Beth Whyle from local act The Storyweavers join Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Footbridge" and "Call it a Lie," for Acoustic Music Friday!

Catch The Storyweavers performing live!



Wednesday, June 21: The Hampton History Museum, 6 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: Makers Craft Brewery, 2 - 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: Busch Gardens Pride Event

Saturday, Sept 9: OBX Pride, 2:30 p.m.

Follow The Storyweavers online at facebook.com/thestoryweaversva.