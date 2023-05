HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Chesapeake-based singer/songwriter Hannah Jai takes the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Not for Sale" and "If I Never Tried," for Acoustic Music Friday!

You can catch Hannah performing at Tinto's Wine and Cheese at the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach locations every Thursday!

Follow Hannah Jai's work online:

Facebook: facebook.com/hannahjaimusic

Instagram: @hannahjaimusic