HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney Jake Denton from Denton Defamation Law explains how online disputes can cross the legal line and become defamation, and what actions victims can take to put a stop to it.

Denton Defamation Law

3330 Pacific Avenue

Suite 403 B

Virginia Beach

(757) 678-8508

Visit denton.law for more information.

Paid for by Denton Defamation Law.