HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — You could say that Ashlie Gibbs has a lot going on. The local author has published an ongoing series of spy thriller novels, called "#iRemember," which she's also adapted into a short film that's been shown at festivals, in addition to hosting a podcast about the NFL. Ashlie joins Coast Live to share some insight into her creative process and reflects on her journey so far.

