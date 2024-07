HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — June Harvey, author of “Confessions of a Crazed Tour Guide,” visits Coast Live to share a few sample stories from her long career in the travel industry.

In her words, "Only by reading the book, can you get a sense of the unbelievable turmoil when a perfectly planned trip goes awry.... The book is for anyone who wonders how they will get out of a mess someone else created.”

“Confessions of a Crazed Tour Guide" is available where books are sold.