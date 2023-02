HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — During Black History Month, Coast Live is celebrating people who share their diverse stories with the community. Author Toiya Sosa wrote her book, "Strangetop Hill," 17 years ago for her two children. Sosa joins Coast Live to discuss the long journey that led to the book's publication, and why this story resonates so strongly with her.

"Strangetop Hill"

Written by Toiya Sosa

Illustrated by Vineet Siddhartha

Available to purchase from Amazon and Barnes & Noble