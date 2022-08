HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - CEO of Agape Bus and Tours Jackie Grice joins Coast Live to talk about her journey owning a bus company, how the pandemic affected her business, and how she turned it all around and became a motivational speaker.

The Blueprint to Launching Deeper Masterclass

September 10, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

With guest speaker Dharious Daniels

Launchingdeeper.com