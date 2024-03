HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Paul Ricketts from Capital Digestive Care in Chesapeake joins Coast Live to discuss the critical importance of colon cancer screenings for men, and how to stay ahead of the game by being proactive with your health.

Capital Digestive Care: First in Digestive Health

9 convenient locations in Tidewater

capitaldigestivecare.com

Paid for by Capital Digestive Care.