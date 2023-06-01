Local embroidery shop recognized for serving the Suffolk community on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, VA. — Marshall and Pamela Miller from Embroidery and Print House Gift Shop join Coast Live to discuss the personalized goods they offer in their shop, and share how their family-owned business supports their community through services, programs and events that connect them with the people of Suffolk.

Embroidery and Print House Gift Shop was named the 2023 Small Business of the Year for the City of Suffolk by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

Embroidery and Print House Gift Shop

5501 Bennetts Pasture Road, Suffolk

Learn more at embroideryandprinthouse.com.