Local EMT shares personal story of surviving a heart attack on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tony Pirrone, an EMT with the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, joins Coast Live to share the harrowing story of his experience after having a heart attack, and discusses the value and importance of heart health awareness.
The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad invites you to attend OysterFest, a major fundraiser to support the work done by the VBVRS. The event takes place Sunday, March 3 from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The event will feature:
- Oyster shucking demonstrations
- Amateur oyster shucking contest
- Rescue Squad displays and equipment
- Photo booth - instant print and digital photos
- Silent and live auctions
- Raffles
- Local craft artisans displaying their work
- Live music from The Tiki Bar Band
Attendees must be 16 years of age or older. For tickets, visit www.vbvrs.org.