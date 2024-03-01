Local EMT shares personal story of surviving a heart attack on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tony Pirrone, an EMT with the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, joins Coast Live to share the harrowing story of his experience after having a heart attack, and discusses the value and importance of heart health awareness.

The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad invites you to attend OysterFest, a major fundraiser to support the work done by the VBVRS. The event takes place Sunday, March 3 from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The event will feature:

Oyster shucking demonstrations

Amateur oyster shucking contest

Rescue Squad displays and equipment

Photo booth - instant print and digital photos

Silent and live auctions

Raffles

Local craft artisans displaying their work

Live music from The Tiki Bar Band

Attendees must be 16 years of age or older. For tickets, visit www.vbvrs.org.