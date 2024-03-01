Local EMT shares personal story of surviving a heart attack on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tony Pirrone, an EMT with the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, joins Coast Live to share the harrowing story of his experience after having a heart attack, and discusses the value and importance of heart health awareness.

The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad invites you to attend OysterFest, a major fundraiser to support the work done by the VBVRS. The event takes place Sunday, March 3 from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The event will feature:

  • Oyster shucking demonstrations
  • Amateur oyster shucking contest
  • Rescue Squad displays and equipment
  • Photo booth - instant print and digital photos
  • Silent and live auctions
  • Raffles
  • Local craft artisans displaying their work
  • Live music from The Tiki Bar Band

Attendees must be 16 years of age or older. For tickets, visit www.vbvrs.org.

