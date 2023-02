HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Fashion show coordinator Ashley Hickmann joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming return of the Heartbeat Gala, an event that encourages heart disease awareness and prevention, as she shows off a preview of some of the looks to be featured on the runway.

The Return of the Heartbeat Gala

“King and Queen of Hearts”

Sneaker Ball Edition 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023

5-10 p.m.

For tickets to The Heartbeat Gala, click here!