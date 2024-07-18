Local father and author discusses new motivational book on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Author John Hartzell joins Coast Live to discuss his personal journey and his new book "You Can't Go Back," in which he aims to inspire and motivate readers to persevere amidst adversity.

Here's a description of the book, courtesy of the publisher, Writers Republic:

Author John Hartzell has had quite a journey. He has learned a lot from it and he hopes that with his new book, You Can’t Go Back, he can touch others who went through or are going through similar experiences, thoughts and feelings. This is the author’s attempt to heal himself mentally and spiritually. Though this may not be a journey that actually ends once started, this is still a huge portion of it. He hopes that everyone who is going through some thing will find hope and help in the pages of this book.



In this book, readers will find thoughts penned into paper and sentiments sprinkled in ink that tell the author’s story. He never intended on writing down all these, until a dear friend insisted that he had to write it. When he met this dear friend, he was in a very bad and dark place mentally as the author was when he decided to start his own journey. Everything he shares in this book is an attempt to save his friend’s life. The author believes that if at least a few people will be helped with this book, then all of this will be worth it.



One just has to believe in one’s self and must do it every day, even if it’s going to be hard, and may even feel impossible some days. There may be some setbacks along the way, but one just has to get it done.

