Local FBI leader shares crucial tips for online safety on Coast Live

Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 17:22:39-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI Norfolk Field Office, joins Coast Live to discuss the timely issue of cybersecurity—identifying the biggest risks faced by online users, and what can be done to ensure the safety of your data.

Learn more at our FREE Better Business Network event, in partnership with Southern Bank and FBI Norfolk:

  • Oct 25, noon – 2 p.m.
  • Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg
  • Featured Speaker: Special Agent Gudmundsen, FBI Norfolk Cyber Division
  • Door prizes available
  • RSVP by October 18 by sending an email to rsvp@wtkr.com.

