HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Director, Producer and Screenwriter Jasmine Deanne Andrews joins Coast Live with actress ArLynn Parker to discuss their upcoming film "Then Sings My Soul," a personal story about women who seek justice in the face of abuse.

"Then Sings My Soul" premieres Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at the Fort Monroe Theater in Hampton. For tickets and more information, visit the Eventbrite page for the premiere. Learn more about Jasmine Deanne Andrews' work at sulliedbride.com.