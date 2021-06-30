Local filmmaker Denetra Hampton on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "The Black Angels: A Nurse’s Story," tells the story of the 300 African American nurses who took care of patients with Tuberculosis in the 1940s, focusing mostly on the one nurse born in Norfolk, Margery Tucker Reed. Writer and Producer Denetra Hampton joins us to talk about this incredible story and the filmmaking process!

"The Black Angels: A Nurse's Story" will screen at Naro Cinema, 1507 Colley Ave, Norfolk Va. at 7:00 p.m. on July 11. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fornursesbynurses.org or onsite the day of viewing.