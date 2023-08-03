Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Local forestry specialist shares advice for handling trees on Coast Live

Many homeowners consider removing trees ahead of severe weather. Experts suggest that might not be the best course of action.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 15:58:01-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kendall Topping, a community forestry specialist with the Virginia Department of Forestry, joins Coast Live to discuss how preemptively removing trees from your property can actually create problems rather than solve them, and shares advice for keeping the trees in your yard safe and prepared for any severe weather the summer brings.

To contact an ISA arborist for more information about how to handle trees on your property, visit treesaregood.org.
 
Learn more about the Virginia Department of Forestry at dof.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV