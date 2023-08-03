Local forestry specialist shares advice for handling trees on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kendall Topping, a community forestry specialist with the Virginia Department of Forestry, joins Coast Live to discuss how preemptively removing trees from your property can actually create problems rather than solve them, and shares advice for keeping the trees in your yard safe and prepared for any severe weather the summer brings.

To contact an ISA arborist for more information about how to handle trees on your property, visit treesaregood.org.



Learn more about the Virginia Department of Forestry at dof.virginia.gov.