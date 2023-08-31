Local girl starts nonprofit to support children with anxiety on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Faith Leonard and her mother Dawn Leonard join Coast Live to share the story behind "Our Daily Gnome Creative Arts Center," a nonprofit Faith started when she was just 10 years old to help support children who experience anxiety.

Learn more about "Our Daily Gnome" and find out how you can support their mission at odgcac.org.

Since 2012, One Hour Cares has donated over $250,000 to local nonprofits to support their missions. Visit onehourcares.comfor more information.

Presented by One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

