HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cigarette litter is no small matter and local litter prevention advocates are taking a big approach to encourage Hampton Roads residents to stop dropping their butts. Mike Baum, Executive Director of Keep Virginia Beautiful, joins us to discuss the #NoButtsAboutIt promotion, which illustrates the negative impact cigarette litter has on the environment.

Visit https://keepvirginiabeautiful.org/ for more information.