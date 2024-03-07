Local ministry leader discusses building churches around the world on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Janice Allen, CEO and President of International Cooperating Ministries, joins Coast Live to discuss how ICM helps build churches and hope centers around the world, equipping people with a safe place to worship and in some cases, refuge.

You can help support ICM's mission at the 2024 Dois I. Rosser Golf Tournament, Thursday, May 16 at the Newport News Golf Club At Deer Run. For more information, call 757-827-6704.

Paid for by ICM—The Global Church Developer

International Cooperating Ministries

“Transform The Nations”

99 Old Oyster Point Rd. Newport News, VA 23602

(757) 827-6704

icm.org