Local music spotlight with Akeylah Simone on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Akeylah Simone, from Hampton Roads, VA is just getting her feet wet as a singer, songwriter, and now recording artist. While she has been singing and performing since her first time on stage at an elementary school talent contest, songwriting has recently gained her focus and she is ready to share with the world. She joins us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform the unplugged version of her song "Summer Breeze".

Catch Akeylah again at:

Cutting Edge Music Conference in New Orleans on Aguust 26 - 28

Sofar Sounds in Richmond on September 11

Learn more at akeylahsimone.com.