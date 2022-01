HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ann Gray is a 15-year-old student at Norfolk Academy who has been involved with music her entire life! She joins us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform her original song "21st Century".

Ann will be performing again at the following locations:

WHRO’s Curate television show on January 28, 2022

TasteBreaker’s Series at Zeider’s American Dream Theater on February 11, 2022

For more, visit anngraymusic.com and anngray.bandcamp.com.