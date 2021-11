HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kristi K. is a local pop singer/songwriter, actress, and director. She joins us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform her new single, "Dead End Roads".

Catch Krisit K. live in Elizabeth City, NC at Ghost Harbor Brewing on Friday, December 10 from 8:00 p.m. to11:00 p.m.

Go to www.thekristik.com to learn more!