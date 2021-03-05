Local music spotlight with Cody Christian on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cody Christian, was born and raised in Powhatan Virginia and moved to Newport News in 2013 to pursue a career in shipbuilding as a shipfitter apprentice. In 2016 he helped start the Norfolk based band, “Every King & Commoner” which would go on to release a EP, a full length album, several singles, music videos with collaborations from other local artists, and even won a Veer award for best song in 2018. He joins us to perform his original song, "Saints of Appalachia".

