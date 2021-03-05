Menu

Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Local music spotlight with Cody Christian on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 11:55:08-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cody Christian, was born and raised in Powhatan Virginia and moved to Newport News in 2013 to pursue a career in shipbuilding as a shipfitter apprentice. In 2016 he helped start the Norfolk based band, “Every King & Commoner” which would go on to release a EP, a full length album, several singles, music videos with collaborations from other local artists, and even won a Veer award for best song in 2018. He joins us to perform his original song, "Saints of Appalachia".

Go to www.facebook.com/codychristianmusic to learn more!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education