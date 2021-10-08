Watch
Local music spotlight with Dustin Furlow & Karlijn Langendijk on Coast Live

Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 10:29:14-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dustin Furlow is an award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist whose playing and songwriting reflect a clear influence of today's contemporary-folk artists.
Karlijn Langendijk was born in 1995 and grew up in Uitgeest, The Netherlands. She has shared the stage with musicians like Tommy Emmanuel and Peter Finger, and has toured across Europe, China, Japan and India. The two musicians join us to perform "Moondance" for Acoustic Music Friday.

For more information visit https://www.dustinfurlow.com/ and karlijnlangendijk.com.

