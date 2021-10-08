Local music spotlight with Dustin Furlow & Karlijn Langendijk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dustin Furlow is an award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist whose playing and songwriting reflect a clear influence of today's contemporary-folk artists.

Karlijn Langendijk was born in 1995 and grew up in Uitgeest, The Netherlands. She has shared the stage with musicians like Tommy Emmanuel and Peter Finger, and has toured across Europe, China, Japan and India. The two musicians join us to perform "Moondance" for Acoustic Music Friday.

For more information visit https://www.dustinfurlow.com/ and karlijnlangendijk.com.