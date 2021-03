HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Eddie Williams was born in Newport News and started playing the saxophone at age 12. Since then, he has performed in several states and countries and played with many local bands. he joins us to perform "A Walk in the Park" accompanied by Christopher Brydge on bass.

Eddie will be performing March 28 & April 25 at Gosport Tavern from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Zeiders American Dream Theater on April 23 from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Go to www.windbornemusic.com to learn more.