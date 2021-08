HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Eric Staab is a musician from Virginia Beach who won the 2020 Tastebreakes emerging artist showcase competition at the Zeiders American Dream Theater. Since then, Eric has been performing all through the Hampton Roads area. He shares his song "bring on the reaper" with Coast Live.

For more information visit ericstaab.com.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).