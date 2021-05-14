Local music spotlight with Flat Third on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Flat Third is a new Tidewater Roots and Blues Band which includes rock and funk influences in its music. They join us to perform their original song "Over and Over" for Acoustic Music Friday!

Go to www.paulurbanmusic.com/ for more information.

Catch Flat Third again at:

Hampton History Museum Facebook Live - Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - Richmond, VA on June 17 at 5:00 p.m.

The River Club Great Bridge/Chesapeake, VA on July 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Sanctuary Vineyards Jarvisburg, NC on July 24 at noon.

