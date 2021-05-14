Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Local music spotlight with Flat Third on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 10:59:11-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Flat Third is a new Tidewater Roots and Blues Band which includes rock and funk influences in its music. They join us to perform their original song "Over and Over" for Acoustic Music Friday!

Go to www.paulurbanmusic.com/ for more information.

Catch Flat Third again at:

Hampton History Museum Facebook Live - Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - Richmond, VA on June 17 at 5:00 p.m.
The River Club Great Bridge/Chesapeake, VA on July 3 at 6:00 p.m.
Sanctuary Vineyards Jarvisburg, NC on July 24 at noon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need