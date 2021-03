HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jaxx Enzo is a singer/songwriter Who’s genres include Neo Soul, Pop, Indie & more. He has performed with Bria Kelly Season 6 semi-finalist of The Voice & came in 3rd place in the Sealevel songwriting competition. He joins us to perform his original song, "Never Will" for Acoustic Music Friday.

