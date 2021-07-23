Local music spotlight with Jennifer Gammill on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jennifer Gammill has graced the stages of Hampton Roads for the past 17 years, performing as a vocalist with the Doorway Singers, flutist with Celtica, a soloist with Beach Street USA/Live! on Atlantic, and a regular jazz performer at Gershwin's restaurant. She joins us to perform her original song, "Concentration of Chaos" for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Jennifer again:

August 9 at Town Center Plaza Virginia Beach from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Thursdays in August - Live on Atlantic between 17th & 23rd Street from 7:00 -11:00 p.m.

Go to jennifergammill.com to learn more!