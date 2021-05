HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jim Bulleit taught high school English in the Virginia Beach public schools for 30 years. Since retiring in 2012, he has been recreating himself as a singer-songwriter, while working part-time as a writing instructor at Tidewater Community. He joins us accompanied by keyboardist Zach Moats to perform an original song, "Future Past".

Go to www.;jimbulleit.com for more!